Dude Tries To Son Drake In Dubai… It Doesn’t End Well

While making an appearance at a reportedly “packed” Movida nightclub in Dubai this past Saturday (March 14), Drake’s frustrations caught up with him when a clubgoer reached out and pushed the head of the Toronto rapper.

Following the incident, Drake continued to walk through the club but was clearly irritated. In the video released by TMZ, Drizzy can be seen staring down the clubgoer in question while security takes care of the situation.

It wasn’t all that bad, though. With a cursory look over Drake’s Instagram, it’s clear the Young Money artist is having a whole lot of fun in the United Arab Emirates.

The video can be viewed below:

