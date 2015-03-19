Pharrell Says ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit Ruling Isn’t Good For The Future Of Music

Pharrell is finally speaking out since a court ruled in favor of the Marvin Gaye estate in the copyright infringement case of “Blurred Lines”. The chart-topping collaborative effort with Robin Thicke cost the duo a reported $7.3 million dollars! The record was ruled to have too many similarities with Marvin Gaye’s “Gotta Give It Up”.

In a conversation with the Financial Times, Williams thinks that the case is setting an awful precedent for artists. Here’s the direct series of quotes:

The verdict handicaps any creator out there who is making something that might be inspired by something else.” “This applies to fashion, music, design…anything. If we lose our freedom to be inspired we’re going to look up one day and the entertainment industry as we know it will be frozen in litigation. This is about protecting the intellectual rights of people who have ideas.

We’ll have to see what’s next to come of this particular case, as the two singers have planned to appeal the ruling in hopes of getting a new trial.

