‘Empire’ Season Finale Obliterates The Competition [INFOGRAPHIC]

In the words of Jay Z, “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.” Last night’s two-hour season finale of Empire drew in a whopping 16.53 million viewers in the first hour and 17.5 million in the second — a 10% increase from last week’s impressive viewership of 14.92 million. “Empire” scored a 6.4/20 rating in adults 18-49 within the first hour and a 6.8/21 rating in their regular 9pm time slot.

Since it’s January 7 debut, Empire” has consecutively risen each week. From a 3.8/11 rating to last night’s outstanding 6.8/21 rating, the Empire is steadily rising!

In addition, the series has been kicking ass all over the place, including shows that were highly anticipated from the very beginning. Take a look at the shows to see how they compare in our infographic below! show

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Empire’ Soundtrack Conquers Billboard, Is The #1 Album In The Country

Ready For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5? Here’s Your Ultimate Crash Course On Season 4

J. Cole Shares How His Hustle For Straight A’s Influenced His Rap Game

Also On The Urban Daily: