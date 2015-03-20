Chief Medical Examiner Releases A$AP Yams’ Cause of Death

When A$AP Yams died suddenly in January, there was immediate speculation that his death may have been drug-related. While rumors of a possible overdose spread in the days following his passing, fellow A$AP Mob members A$AP Ant and A$AP Rocky released statements denying that Yams’ death had been caused by drug use or overdose.

Earlier today, the New York Times’ Jon Caramanica tweeted that the Chief Medical Examiner’s report concluded that the 26-year-old Harlem native, born Steven Rodriguez, died due to acute mixed drug intoxication. The report revealed that opiates and benzodiazepine were found in Yams’ system, and his death has been ruled accidental.

