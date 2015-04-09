John Singleton Leaves ‘Tupac’ Biopic, Plans To Direct A Better, Competing Version

It was reported last year that John Singleton would be directing a Tupac biopic, but it looks like that’s not happening. Carl Franklin will now be directing the film, according to Miss Info.

The director made the announcement on his Instagram page to let his fans know he wouldn’t be moving forward with the project. He even went on as to criticize the makers of the film for their tactics in getting the movie made.

Real talk! The reason I am not making this picture is because the people involved aren’t really respectful of the legacy of Tupac Amaru Shakur. I won’t say much if you want you can read my articles in Hollywood Reporter on authenticity in Black Storytelling … Pac’s real fans just know I am still planning a movie on Tupac … It doesn’t matter what they do mines will be better… Tupac was much more than a hip hop artist … He was a black man guided by his passions … Of most importance was his love of black people and culture … Something the people involved in this movie know nothing about… Real talk! How you gonna make a movie about a man when you suing his mother to get the rights to tell his story?! They have no true love 4 Pac so this movie will not be made with love! And that’s why my ass isn’t involved ! If Tupac knew what was going on he’d ride on all these fools and take it to the streets… But I won’t do that … I’ll just make my own project. What Yall think about that?!!

Singleton directed Tupac in the 1993 flick, Poetic Justice, and he expressed his excitement at directing the biopic last year. “Tupac was the guy who I planned to do a lifetime of films with,” he said. “His passing deeply affected my life and countless people in this world. His life story is as important to my generation.”

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tupac Biopic To Begin Production In June

Here’s The Rare Tupac Interview Kendrick Lamar Used On His New Album

After 20 Years, There Are Still Unreleased Tupac Works On The Way

Also On The Urban Daily: