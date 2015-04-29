What Rappers Are Saying About The Protests In Baltimore

While last night’s relatively subdued atmosphere might have been “a turning point” in Baltimore, at least according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, outcry over Freddie Gray’s death is still at a fever pitch around the country.

Meanwhile, the Hip Hop community is still pouring out support for protests in the city as well as reflecting more generally on the state of race relations and rampant police brutality around the country. As Wale did this morning, many speak from personal experience in dealing with overbearing and sometimes violent police officers. “Regardless of what’s happened out here, these are the young leaders of tomorrow and they have to look in the mirror and see something better than what they’re being perceived as on TV,” Wale said of the protests earlier today. “We need each other. We need our community leaders to come step forward and we need these kids to understand that somebody believes in them. I believe in them.”

Here are some of the many responses rappers have posted to social media in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death and the protests in Baltimore.

This fool Wolf Blitzer on cnn acting like he shocked about what's goin on in Baltimore . When police kill black people what he expect? — MC REN (@mcrencpt) April 27, 2015

Damn. Baltimore is getting outta control. I understand protests. I don't understand looting CVS. That's not honoring Freddie Grey. — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) April 27, 2015

Running up in the hair store however won't change anything….. Fight smart — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) April 28, 2015

Prayers and peace to Baltimore 🙏 — SZA (@sza) April 28, 2015

BALTIMORE STAY STRONG. — VIC MENSA (@VicMensa) April 28, 2015

Don't you understand? We're tired of being murdered in the street like dogs. How many times can you be shot at before you shoot back? — VIC MENSA (@VicMensa) April 28, 2015

Maybe the aggression is misdirected. But you can't say it's unwarranted. — VIC MENSA (@VicMensa) April 28, 2015

