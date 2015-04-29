What Rappers Are Saying About The Protests In Baltimore

While last night’s relatively subdued atmosphere might have been “a turning point” in Baltimore, at least according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, outcry over Freddie Gray’s death is still at a fever pitch around the country.
Meanwhile, the Hip Hop community is still pouring out support for protests in the city as well as reflecting more generally on the state of race relations and rampant police brutality around the country. As Wale did this morning, many speak from personal experience in dealing with overbearing and sometimes violent police officers. “Regardless of what’s happened out here, these are the young leaders of tomorrow and they have to look in the mirror and see something better than what they’re being perceived as on TV,” Wale said of the protests earlier today. “We need each other. We need our community leaders to come step forward and we need these kids to understand that somebody believes in them. I believe in them.”
Here are some of the many responses rappers have posted to social media in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death and the protests in Baltimore.
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Baltimore Police Admit Mistakes In Freddie Gray Arrest
Wale Speaks To Students In Baltimore: ‘I’m A Millionaire, Police Harass Me’
‘The Wire’ Star Says He Endured An ‘Unfair’ & ‘Brutal’ Arrest In Baltimore
‘Just Call Them Ni**ers:’ Watch Powerful Moment Baltimore Councilman Shut Down CNN Host Who Tried To Justify “Thug”