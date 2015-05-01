You’ll Never Guess How Many Tattoos Wiz Khalifa Really Has

It’s a question we’ve always wanted the answer to, right? During a promo video for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live — which will be hosted by Scarlett Johansson — cast member Cecily Strong questioned Johansson and musical guest Wiz Khalifa on the number of tattoos they have inked on their body.

“Hey, who here do you think has the most tattoos? I have three,” Strong says.

“I have six,” Johansson replies.

“I have 411,” Wiz Khalifa reveals, with a slight smile.

On this week’s SNL, airing tomorrow (May 2), Wiz is scheduled to perform his emotional “See You Again” tribute to Paul Walker from the Furious 7 soundtrack.

Watch this week’s SNL promo below.

