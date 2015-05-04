What Should Jay Z Perform At His TIDAL Concert? Peep Our B-Sides Setlist

This past Wednesday, Jay Z, or Jaÿ Z as he apparently likes to be referred to now, announced that he would be performing his B-side catalog at an upcoming concert in New York on May 13 to promote his TIDAL music streaming service.

Well, this got us over at The Urban Daily thinking. What would we, as Jay Z aficionados want to see him play? We threw the question to our pool of writers and compiled the following list of songs we’d love Hov to perform live on May 13.

Feel free to jump in the conversation in the comments section.

“Real As It Gets” (Featuring Young Jeezy)

Album: The Blueprint 3 (2009)

“A Star Is Born” (Featuring J. Cole)

Album: The Blueprint 3 (2009)

“Ignorant Sh-t” (Featuring Beanie Sigel)

Album: American Gangster (2007)

“Say Hello”

Album: American Gangster (2007)

“Meet The Parents”

Album: The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse (2002)

“Takeover”

Album: The Blueprint (2001)

“Heart Of The City (Ain’t No Love)”

Album: The Blueprint (2001)

“So Ghetto”

Album: Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter (1999)

“Imaginary Player”

Album: In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 (1997)

“Where I’m From”

Album: In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 (1997)

“22 Two’s”

Album: Reasonable Doubt (1996)

“Can I Live”

Album: Reasonable Doubt (1996)

“Friend Or Foe”

Album: Reasonable Doubt (1996)

“Cashmere Thoughts”

Album: Reasonable Doubt (1996)

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West Is Changing The Title Of His Upcoming Album

Beyoncé Signs Bailey Sisters After ‘Pretty Hurts’ Cover Goes Viral

Prince’s Baltimore Tribute Song Is Just What We Need After An Intense Week

Instagram’s Music Platform Launches With Questlove

Also On The Urban Daily: