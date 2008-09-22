Kanye West Vs 50 Cent: Part Deux?

Our favorite hip-hop trouble maker 50 Cent recently mocked Kanye West’s new single “Love Lockdown” on stage during a performance in Albany, NY. G- Unit’s Tony Yayo also jokingly re-enacted Kanye’s camera attack on video.

50 told the audience that he was going to perform the first single off of his new album due out December 9th but instead lip-synced Kanye West’s single “Love Lockdown”. 50 cut off the song after the first verse and gave the audience a serious look of disgust. Members of the audience even began yelling “F*ck Kanye West.”

According to mtv.com, Kanye responded to 50 on his blog in referring to his upcoming album, which is scheduled for release December 16th. “I guarantee this will be 50’s favorite album of mine. This will be gangster’s album of the year.”

It’s almost painfully obvious that the two are gearing up for album beef part 2. I’m sure one of the rappers will be changing their album release dates very soon. Stay tuned.

Also On The Urban Daily: