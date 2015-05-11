Fox Adds More Episodes + Ne-Yo For ‘Empire’s’ Second Season

Empire was a whirlwind roller coaster that left us topsy-turvy once the finale aired in March. Thirteen episodes just weren’t enough, so Fox is giving us a whopping 18 for its second season which will premiere in the fall.

According to The Wrap, the season will be split into two parts, which is something a lot of dramas have been doing in recent years. For example, Scandal has a mid-winter finale before going on a break for about two months. But will Empire still have its audience without airing new shows continually week after week?

“We don’t want to be greedy, if we came back with the audience we left off with we’d be thrilled,” Fox Television Group Co-Chairman/CEO Dana Walden said.

What’s also new for the upcoming season is Ne-Yo. The singer-songwriter will be working with Timbaland and company on the show’s music to contribute to its “authenticity.” So no more tracks like “Drip Drop”? We hope this isn’t a case.

Also slated for season two are appearances by Oprah and Common. We can’t wait to see how our favorite show will turn out this fall.

