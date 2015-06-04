Watch The Throne: ABC News Anchor Implies That Kanye West Has No Talent [VIDEO]

Before Caitlyn Jenner nearly broke the internet with her Vanity Fair cover debut on Monday, the biggest news out of the Kardashian camp was confirmation from Kim that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child. But did one news anchor take things too far when attempting to make a joke out of their major announcement?

Not long after the world got wind of Kim confirming her second pregnancy on Sunday night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale, Kim’s momager Kris Jenner posted this video clip and caption on her Instagram page. In the caption, Kris calls out ABC News anchor Garth Kemp for questioning the nature of KimYe’s “big announcement,” during a local news segment with the comment: “Have they all of a sudden got talent? Just a thought.” You can watch the clip in full below.

Needless to say, Kris wasn’t too fond of Garth’s sideways shade towards her family members.

KimYe are always the butt of the jokes these days, but considering Kanye’s lengthy list of accomplishments AND considering that this news anchor probably barely listens to Kanye’s music, did he take it too far with his commentary? Little North West best sums up our reaction to the comment:

