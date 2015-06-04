Single Or Nah? Nicki Minaj Responds To Meek Mill Break Up Rumors

Young Money first lady Nicki Minaj and MMG rapper Meek Mill have been dodging rumors of a break up for about a week now and their silence on the issue has only seemed to fuel the speculation that they are no longer a couple. However, as the saying goes, things aren’t always what they seem.

While neither of the two have directly spoken out to confirm or deny the rumblings of a split, Nicki seems to be using her social media accounts to subliminally send the message that all is well in the land of #OMeeka. She sent this tweet from her Twitter account on Monday once the break up rumors kicked back into high gear.

Love my baby ❤️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 1, 2015

In case that wasn’t quite enough of a confirmation that things were all good between she and Meek, she also used her Instagram page to promote the upcoming U.S. leg of her “Pink Print tour, which includes Meek as well as a few other popular young rappers.

Nicki later seemed to solidify that her “taken” status is still in effect with this photo & caption, quoting lyrics from Meek’s brand new single, “Check.”

If these two aren’t still together, then they sure are working over time to make it seem that way.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sorry, Folks: Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Are Not Engaged

Nicki Minaj Gets NSFW; Tells ‘Cosmopolitan,’ “I Demand That I Climax”

Did Nicki Minaj Confirm A New Jay Z Collab?

Also On The Urban Daily: