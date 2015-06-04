Suge Knight Sued For Wrongful Death; Dr. Dre & Ice Cube Named Among Defendants

The problems just keep mounting for Suge Knight.

The former Death Row Records CEO—who has spent the majority of 2015 behind bars— is now being sued by Lilian Carter—the widow of Terry Carter who Knight allegedly ran over and killed back in January—for wrongful death. The incident took place near the location of a promotional shoot for the forthcoming N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are Straight Outta Compton producers Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, as well as Universal Studios for “failing to provide adequate security and negligence on the set of the upcoming film,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reports that the lawsuit—which was filed in Los Angeles yesterday (June 3)—claims Dr. Dre and Ice Cube hired known gang members to provide security for certain parts of the shoot. It states that it was those gang affiliates that sparked a confrontation when Knight allegedly turned up at the taping of the film. Subsequently, Knight reportedly sped off, running over and killing Terry Carter.

“This lawsuit concerns the tragic tale of how reckless corporate greed, disguised as the quest for authenticity, (led) to a foreseeable altercation that resulted in the death of a successful businessman,” the complaint states.

Howard King, an attorney for Dr. Dre, called the lawsuit “preposterous,” according to reports on ABC News.

To read the lawsuit, click here.

