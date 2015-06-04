Everything Is Literally ‘Lit’ In Wiz Khalifa’s New Video

You’ve always wondered what a day in the life of Wiz Khalifa is like, right? Sure you did! Now’s your chance to see in his latest video, “Lit.” Well, it’s just as you expected – filled with smoke session after session, but he actually does other activities in between like record in he studio, bowling and beer pong with the ladies. But just in case you still have your curiosities, watch “Lit” below.

