Before ‘Dope’ Drops Next Week, See Who Made The Soundtrack!

Dope is turning into one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. We rarely get Black coming-of-age movies anymore, and Dope― starring Zoe Kravitz and Shameik Moore, and executive produced by Pharrell Williams― is long overdue. But with a (hopefully) great movie, comes a great soundtrack. And with tracks from Public Enemy, Nas, and A Tribe Called Quest, how can you go wrong? There’s even a song from Kravitz’s own band, Lolawolf. Take a look at what’s included in the Dope original soundtrack below!

1. “Rebirth of Slick” — Digable Planets

2. “Can’t Bring Me Down” — Awreeoh

3. “The World Is Yours” — Nas

4. “Go Head” — Awreeoh

5. “Rebel Without A Pause” — Public Enemy

6. “Don’t Get Deleted” — Awreeoh

7. “Scenario” — A Tribe Called Quest

8. “Cocaina Shawty” — Kap G

9. “Poppin’ Off” — Watch The Duck

10. “The Humpty Dance” — Digital Underground

11. “New Money” — Buddy

12. “Hip Hop Hooray” — Naughty By Nature

13. “Dirty Feeling” — LolaWolf

14. “Home Is Where The Hatred Is” — Gil Scott-Herron

15. “It’s My Turn Now” — Awreeoh

