Lil Wayne Is The Newest TIDAL ‘Artist Owner’

Following yesterday’s release of “Glory” exclusively on TIDAL, it appears as though Lil Wayne’s relationship with Jay Z’s music streaming service is flourishing.

According to Consequence of Sound, Weezy has joined the platform as an “artist owner,” and TIDAL’s Chief Investment Officer Vania Schlogel confirmed the news in a press release. She also alluded to a possible TIDAL X performance from the Young Money rapper, which is expected to take place sometime in the near future.

“We’re honored for Lil Wayne to join TIDAL,” Schlogel said. “His eagerness to release an exclusive TIDAL track and schedule a TIDAL X performance is just another example of how passionately artists care about getting their music to fans.”

Though nothing has yet been confirmed, is it possible that Wayne’s forthcoming Free Weezy Album will be released exclusively through TIDAL?

