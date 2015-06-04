Stephen Colbert Picks Young Black Bandleader For New ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show debut is just a few short months away, and finding a bandleader was a top priority. He’s chosen New Orleans native Jon Batiste.

Batiste, 28, is a Julliard trained musician, who can play several instruments including the piano and electric bass. He’s been in the music game since 1998, and has since performed with notables such as Lenny Kravitz, Trombone Shorty, and Harry Connick, Jr. And because he’s been in Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer and HBO’s Treme, we’re sure his banter with Colbert will be better than expected.

From Variety:

“His music makes the audience feel so good, we may have to install a ‘Do Not Make Love’ sign,” said Colbert. “I’m thrilled! This is a match made in heaven. Get ready for a love riot in late night,” said the musician.

