Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie welcomed their baby girl to the world. Eudoxie gave birth earlier today and let her fans know her bundle of joy had arrived, on Instagram.

This is Ludacris’ third daughter. He is also the father of 13 year-old Karma and 1 year-old daughter Cai Bridges. Ludacris was awarded full custody of Cai earlier this year.

Congrats!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Here’s How Ja Rule Unknowingly Helped Launch Ludacris’ Film

Ludacris Granted Full Custody of His Daughter Cai

Ludacris Explains Heated Reply To Paul Walker Jokes At Bieber’s Roast

Also On The Urban Daily: