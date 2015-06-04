CLOSE
Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Ludacris & Eudoxie

Source: Barry King/ FilmMagic / Getty

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie welcomed their baby girl to the world. Eudoxie gave birth earlier today and let her fans know her bundle of joy had arrived, on Instagram.

This is Ludacris’ third daughter. He is also the father of 13 year-old Karma and 1 year-old daughter Cai Bridges. Ludacris was awarded full custody of Cai earlier this year.

Congrats!

 

