Dave Chappelle Will Join the Cast of Spike Lee’s Chiraq

People may be split on deciding whether Spike Lee is cool or not (although his real talk moments-to-Oldboy ratio still slightly points to the former), but everybody loves Dave Chappelle. We’ll be getting more of Chappelle soon thanks to Lee. The comedian has signed on to play a role in Chiraq. The famed creative confirmed the news with the above Instagram picture.

If you haven’t heard, Chiraq is an upcoming musical that’s focused on Chicago’s gun violence epidemic. There isn’t much other information about the film other than how Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes and John Cusack are making appearances, according to The Chicago Tribune.

This could be a mess or a satirical success. The release date is a ways away, though; filming is expected to continue through July 10.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Dave Chappelle Outshines Musical Guest At Radio City Music Hall

Dave Chappelle Describes His First Meeting Of Kanye West [VIDEO]

Kanye West Is Changing The Title Of His Upcoming Album

Spike Lee And Zaraah Abrahams Speak On Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

Also On The Urban Daily: