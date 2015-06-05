Jimmy Kimmel Gets Steph Curry, Jalen Rose And Others to Read Mean Tweets

Yes. As hard is it is to believe, people find some way to hate on Steph Curry. Blake Griffin, too. The Twitter hate against them — and others like Jimmy Butler, Jeremy Lin and Jalen Rose — provided fuel for another hilarious edition of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Mean Tweets. Find out which NBA player looks like the uncle from a cookout that will stick his fork in your plate above.

