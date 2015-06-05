We’ve Literally Lost Count At How Many Times Chris Brown + Karrueche Have Gotten Back Together

So we’re not going to bother with trying to figure that out. But this may be another one of those times. Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran were spotted leaving the Los Angeles nightclub, Playhouse, together last night (June 4).

According to TMZ, Brown may have not been wanted company.

One of KT’s friends asks Chris to stay out of their SUV, but he tells her … “Move to the back” … and hops in anyway.

They called it quits when news surfaced that Brown fathered a child named Royal with another woman. She even appeared on OWN’s Fix My Life with Iyanla Vanzant earlier this year. She wanted it to be known she was officially done with the “Loyal” singer, and she wanted everyone to know. “I want to be able to clear it up and tell my story—my side,” she said.

So it might be a bit surprising to see them together. But then again, maybe not. It’s their thing.

