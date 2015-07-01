CLOSE
That’s So Oprah: Raven-Symone Said O Predicted Black Twitter Would Hate Her

Raven-Symone hasn’t been one to bite her tongue in recent years, and the actress has caught some flack for that. Last year, in an episode of OWN’s Where Are They Now? with Oprah Winfrey, Symone said that she didn’t label herself as African-American. Winfrey told her that Black Twitter wasn’t going to support her, and Twitter has proven them right.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Symone said Oprah warned her that she’d catch flack: “She told me that black Twitter is going to hate me forever. She was right. I love you, Oprah.”

Now that Symone is one of the co-hosts of ABC’s The View, every comment she makes is under even more scrutiny. She was attacked when she criticized Beyonce’s style choices, saying that the Queen should “put on some pants.” She also famously stated that she’s from “every continent in Africa” except for one. Lucky continent…

