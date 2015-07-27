A Hacker Took ‘New York Mag’ Offline, And It Had Nothing To Do With The Controversial Cosby Cover

As the Bill Cosby controversy has finally come to a head, New York Mag released a cover story featuring the 35 women who have accused Cosby of sexual abuse.

Although the story was six months in the making, it took a hacker a few short hours to shut down the entire website with a denial-of-service attack, which floods the network with useless traffic.The hacker known as Threat King spoke toThe Daily Dot and said the hacking was a result of him hating New York.

“I went to new York 2 months ago. It was really bad,” ThreatKing told The Daily Dot.

“Someone pranked me. Everyone started laughing and shit. The first 10 hours being there. Some African-American tried to prank me with a fake handgun.”

That’s right, the hacking has nothing to do with Cosby or an attempt to silence his accusers. The hacker who tweets under the username Vikingdom2016, claims that he hasn’t even seen the cover. However Threat King, does plan to try his best to keep NYMag.com offline for 14 hours and the only reason he can’t control the whole Internet is because he doesn’t have the money.

His hatred for New York will linger as he plans to take down other New York-related sites such as the New York Times, the New York City’s FBI branch, and even New York University.

