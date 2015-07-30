Earl Sweatshirt Hints At Changing His Rap Name

Earl Sweatshirt hopped on to Twitter last night (July 29) to hint at possibly changing his rap name.

Fans quickly weighed in, with many thinking that the name change was intended so Earl could start a fresh following the rumored split of Odd Future. However, and as Earl described it, fans were just being “hot” and that the name change was “not about hating my past I just found a flight name that makes me laugh more than earl sweatshirt does.”

Earl Sweatshirt’s tweets can be viewed below:

im finna change my rap name lol — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

dead ass — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

it's not about hating my past I just found a flight name that makes me laugh more than earl sweatshirt does — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

lmaoooo yall hot — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

I ain't finna tell y'all till I got some music to drop with it. Just be on standby — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

I'm not tryna be kind of a joke forever — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

y'all need to lighten up y'all mood man that shit not gon effect your life in any way — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

say my say my say my say my name — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 30, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Earl Sweatshirt Had To Knock A Fan Out For Trespassing The Stage

Earl Sweatshirt Dedicates Emotional ‘Solace’ Project To His Mom

Dr. Dre Is Dropping A New Album On August 1, Ice Cube Says

Sorry, Meek Mill: Drake Won This Battle For The Nerds

Also On The Urban Daily: