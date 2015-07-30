Earl Sweatshirt Hints At Changing His Rap Name

Earl Sweatshirt hopped on to Twitter last night (July 29) to hint at possibly changing his rap name.
Fans quickly weighed in, with many thinking that the name change was intended so Earl could start a fresh following the rumored split of Odd Future. However, and as Earl described it, fans were just being “hot” and that the name change was “not about hating my past I just found a flight name that makes me laugh more than earl sweatshirt does.”
Earl Sweatshirt’s tweets can be viewed below:
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Earl Sweatshirt Had To Knock A Fan Out For Trespassing The Stage
Earl Sweatshirt Dedicates Emotional ‘Solace’ Project To His Mom
Dr. Dre Is Dropping A New Album On August 1, Ice Cube Says
Sorry, Meek Mill: Drake Won This Battle For The Nerds