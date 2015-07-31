Chinx & Stack Bundles Go Hard For Queens With ‘Far Rock’

The untimely demise of Chinx hasn’t affected his music at all, to say the least. He currently has a very poignant radio-single with “On Your Body,” blazing the airwaves. Now, he has a street banger for all of the hood aficionados to love.

Today, a new collaboration featuring Chinx and fellow fallen solider, Stack Bundles, has surfaced in lieu of his new album, Welcome to J.F.K. With the album set to arrive in two weeks, fans can revel in enjoyment as two of New York’s grittiest emcees team up to rep Far Rockaway. The record kicks off with an audio clip of Stack Bundles speaking. Then, Chinx’s mentor, leads the way first with his rugged delivery and monstrous bars.

“Look at me, don’t I look like a nice guy / don’t walk around with your head price high,” Stack raps. With no hook in place, an audio clip of Chinx comes in directly after Stack’s verse, as it finds the New York rapper ruminating on his come-up in the game. Following the clip, Chinx returns with gusto and delivers some bars of his own.

“Booty knockin’ over tables, that’s her ass fault / Touchdown, nigga hit it on the asphalt /Fleet foreign whip came with a passport /Count straps like I’m tryna rub a rash off,” he raps.

Despite both men falling victim to gun violence, their legacies remain strongly intact, thankfully through their music. Take a listen to the posthumous track below.

Chinx’s debut album, Welcome to J.F.K. is slated to drop Aug. 14.

