Tracy Morgan Married Longtime Fiance Over Weekend

The good news keeps rolling in for actor-comedian Tracy Morgan. He’s recovered from last year’s near-fatal truck collision, and he’s also going to host SNL in October. And his life has just gotten a little sweeter: he just married his fiance of four years, Megan Wollover.

The couple married on Sunday (August 23), according to The Hollywood Reporter, in an “emotional ceremony.”

In June, Morgan told People that he was determined to walk Wollover down the aisle one day after completing physical therapy. “I don’t want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair,” he said. “So I had to go hard with the therapy. … I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Morgan and Wollover have a two-year-old daughter, Maven. He was previously married from 1985-2009 to his high school sweetheart.

