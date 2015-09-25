‘Empire’ Season Two Premiere Ratings Are Just As We Expected

In news that shocks no one, the Empire season two premiere ratings were through the roof, just like its plot line. The FOX smash reached 16 million people, up six million from the first season premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s major.

The return of the Lyons family has been highly anticipated since the first season wrapped in March, and their first unveiling proved to be a beast. Empire was also the highest-rated program of the night.

Advertisers know that Empire is such a hot commodity, they’re paying not quite Super Bowl prices (but it’s still up there!) just so their products can be seen in between the antics. For a 30-second spot, advertisers were forking over $750,000 during the premiere. For the remaining episodes, the same time will go for around $600,000.

Last season, the show grew its audience with each episode, so let’s see if Lee Daniels and company can keep it up during season two.

