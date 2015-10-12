On Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, thousands gathered to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March in a call to action brought forth by Minister Louis Farrakhan to uplift the Black community.

The Justice or Else rally, noticeably different from its predecessor due to a new digital age that allowed the globe to participant remotely, held strong to the original message of unity in Black America with the goal of dismantling systemic and institutional racism. In the wake of a number of police brutality incidents and the fight to end state violence in this nation, Farrakhan dubbed the Black Lives Matter Network “future leadership.”

“These are not just young people who happened to wake up one morning. Ferguson ignited it all,” he said. “So [to] all the brothers and sisters from Ferguson who laid in the streets, all the brothers and sisters from Ferguson who challenged the tanks, we are honored that you have come to represent our struggle and our demands.”

And while the 1995 march was largely focused on Black men, activists, speakers, and organizations who participated made it a priority to include women and minorities of all kinds fighting against injustice.

You can watch Farrakhan’s stirring speech here. For more coverage of the march, click here.

Check out a photo story of the march below:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Blogzworth

49 Powerful & Inspiring Photos From The Justice Or Else Rally was originally published on newsone.com