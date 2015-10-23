Rick Ross Weighs In On Latest Meek Mill, Wale Feud: ‘The Family Good’

Following the most recent rift between labelmates Meek Mill and Wale, MMG frontman Rick Ross has, despite a few Instagram posts, remained relatively quiet.

Now, however, Rozay has spoken out about their latest feud, which started when Wale appeared on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” and chimed in on Meek Mill’s beef with Drake, comparing the Philly rapper’s effort to bringing “a pencil to a gun fight.”

“A lot of big things popping, a lot of things being talked about that I’m actually happy to be here to address,” Rick Ross says about the rift during a short video statement issued to TMZ. “Young Meek Mill, young Wale — the family good, ya dig? Y’all know how I do it. All I know is winning. All I know is love, ya dig? So this what we gon’ do; we gon’ drop something new for y’all, Self Made 4. We gon’ give y’all something special, sooner than you think.”

Rick Ross’ video statement to TMZ can be viewed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Twitter Fingers: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Meek Mill Throwing Shots At Wale

Wale Responds To Meek Mill’s Rant, Says MMG Still Going Strong

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album, ‘I Changed A Lot’ Now

Adele’s New Single “Hello” Is Finally Here

Also On The Urban Daily: