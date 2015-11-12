Woman Involved In “Twerking Attack” At D.C. Gas Station Charged With Sexual Assault

One of the two women involved in a sexual assault incident at a Washington, D.C. gas station has been arrested, NBC Washington reports.

Ayanna Marie Knight, 22, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse on Tuesday. The Las Vegas native and her friend were seen on surveillance camera twerking on and touching another gas station customer in Northeast D.C. on Oct. 7.

The teacher, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash, said the women approached him asking for money while a man waited outside for them.

He told reporters he backed away from the women and blocked one of them from continuously touching his private area and “twerking” on him. Once he got outside, they reportedly flashed him and tried to stop him from entering his car. He fled to a car wash behind the gas station, where he called the police. The women left when he got off his phone.

The teacher believes critics don’t understand the double standard when it comes to sexual assault. If the roles were reversed, he would be behind bars, he said. Instead, he’s been bashed on social media for filing a complaint.

NBC Washington reports:

“I was assaulted sexually,” he said, asking that his name be withheld. “I felt 100 percent violated. I felt really humiliated also, because when someone is just grabbing your body parts without your permission, no matter who it is, that’s just a violation completely.”

He told Fox5 D.C. he believed the women were prostitutes and wanted to rob him.

“You don’t know who these people are. I was afraid of my safety. Like I said, I thought they were either transvestites, or women, or men dressed like women,” the victim said. “And then, when I had the idea that they were women, I thought they would have a pimp who was pushing them to be prostitutes who could have been outside with one of the gentlemen that were out there watching and witnessing, could have been with guns to come and shoot me. I did not want to be shot that day.”

Police are currently searching for the other woman in the video.

