Angelica Curves Turns Heads

Angelica Casanas, known as “Angelica Curves” in the entertainment industry, is a dancer, model and actress. From starring in countless music videos and print campaigns to being featured on television shows and film, she’s well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming an actress and television host.

She discovered her love of dance at a tender age, dancing in a Spanish folk group with her sisters and making appearances at major festivals such as Calle 8 and Feria de la Alegria, and performing on Spanish-language variety show, “Sabado Gigante.” After a friend saw a television segment on Hispanic models, a dare led her to a model search where she was immediately handpicked by a director for a video he was shooting that same week.

Angelica, who earned her nickname “Curves” for her sexy curvaceous body, is sought out by renowned music video directors for her freestyle moves. She’s played the lead in various music videos, and has been showcased in several more-most recently, “You Ain’t Sayin Nothing” featuring Plies and Fat Joe (Director David Rousseau), “Mi Alma Se Mire” featuring Boy Wonder and Fuego (Director David Rousseau), “Life of the Party” featuring Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and Mr. Fab (Director Pook), “Go Girl” featuring Pitbull, Trina, and Young Boss (Director David Rousseau), and the “No Llores” remix video for Gloria Estefan, featuring Pitbull (Director David Rousseau). She also starred as the lead in Fat Joe’s “Make it Rain” remix video with R. Kelly, T.I. and Rick Ross (Director Malcom Jones), and in “Holla at Me Baby” which included Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross and Pitbull (Director Malcom Jones). Additionally, she was in “Oye Mi Canto” featuring Nina Sky, N.O.R.E., Daddy Yankee and others (Director Gil Green), and also in Winsin y Yandel’s “Llame Para Verte.”

You may have also spotted Angelica’s fresh face online, in calendars and magazines such as Maxim, Smooth Girl Magazine (5-page spread), Blackmen’s Special Latina Edition Swimsuit Extra (4-page spread) and their 101 Sexiest Women, and also in Hip Hop Weekly. She also graced this year’s Seagram’s Liquor calendar and was also in the Sexy Girls of Miami calendar. Her most recent project Miami Spice Girls of Lowrider is in stores, and Lowrider is set to come out this month!

In addition to print work, she’s appeared on TV and film: “La Esquina” (MUN2), “The Last Hustle” (Intent Film Works) and Frequencia (Telemundo). She’s been a dancer on “The Source Awards,” modeled Levi’s on Telemundo’s live morning show, and also served as a past host of “The Beat Down Concert.”

Angelica is now looking to the future-a career in acting. She’s got her eye on movies, commercials and television shows, particularly a series or sitcom. Although busy with work, she also hopes to travel the globe and purchase land for her and her family. Angelica, who is of Colombian descent, was born in Chicago but raised in Miami, where she lives today.

For more of Angelica Curves, check out her site, www.angelicacasanas.com here! To check out TheUrbanDaily.com’s own Kevin L. Clark and his critique about Angelica Curves – click here!