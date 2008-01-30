What To Watch Tuesday: 09.30.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, September 30th!

NFL Live, ESPN, 7:00pm –

Football is in full swing as the boys of the Summer (Cowboys for those who don’t know…) are trying to make due after a loss to the Washington Redskins. The brains behind the X’s and O’s sit down on ESPN’s NFL Live to talk about Week 4.

90210, CW, 8:00pm –

Is this still America’s favorite zip code? The Aaron Spelling ’90’s hit is seemingly slumping in the ratings, but tonight’s drama filled episode should tip the scales. Annie attends a fashion show her mom is photographing (can you say awkward…?); Naomi tries to reunite her parents and Kelly is contacted by a ghost of Christmas past type who has her second guess her relationship with Ryan.

Costas Now: …With Aaron and Mays…, HBO, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! The acclaimed sports broadcaster/host sits down with America’s pasttime’s greatest to ever play the game – Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. The two gush over historical moments, their competitive streaks and respect for the game of baseball – all in front of MLB’s next generation and legends, alike. All this nostalgia and more on HBO at 9:00pm.

Paris Hilton’s: My New BFF, MTV, 10:00pm –

After getting you full of integration, check out what MTV is doing to further their rep as the place to find the illest music videos with their newest show – Paris Hilton’s: My New BFF. *SMH* I know homegirl has a niche, I’m just not sure what that is. Anyways, enough hate – her show which finds contestants competing to be Paris Hilton’s new best party buddy has a new episode tonight at 10:00pm.

Oh, wait… Ryan “I Get Money” Seacrest and Perez Hilton are her “advisers”…

Anderson Cooper: 360, CNN, 11:00pm –

End your night with some brain food on the most comprehensive political network not named FOX and their thoroughly researched show – Anderson Cooper: 360. This should be a ratings bonanza given all of the crazy things (election, financial crisis and Paul Newman’s passing) that are going on. Just stay tuned and watch out for Bush’s next eff-up tonight at 11:00pm.

