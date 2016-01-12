Erica Garner Slams NYPD For Disciplinary Action Against Black Cop In Her Father’s Death

The daughter of Eric Garner, the Staten Island man whose police-involved death in 2014 sparked protests across the nation, is speaking out against the New York Police Department once again.

This time, Erica Garner is angry about charges the department announced last week against Sgt. Kizzy Adonis in connection with her father’s death, noting that a Staten Island grand jury did not indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was captured on a cell phone video wrestling Garner to the ground, according to SILive.

As Pantaleo wrestled with Garner, the 43-year-old Staten Island, New York father of six – who died during the struggle – could be heard saying “I can’t breathe,” giving birth to a protest mantra.

Garner said if Sgt. Adonis, a Black woman, could be charged in connection with her father’s death, so should Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner William Bratton.

From SILive:

“If Sgt. Adonis can be charged with failure to supervise, then I expect the other sergeant at the scene to be charged as well,” Erica Garner, who is mulling a run for Congress, said on her official website. “Charge the zone commander. Charge the borough commander. Charge the Police Commissioner. Charge the Mayor.”

[…]

Garner’s daughter agreed with NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins that Adonis shouldn’t have been put on modified duty and hit with internal NYPD charges.

Garner said that “the charges against Adonis are ridiculous” in light of a Staten Island grand jury’s decision to not indict NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo who was captured on a cell phone video wrestling Garner to the ground before his death.

By Lynette Holloway Posted January 12, 2016

