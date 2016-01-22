Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, & Jamila Woods “White Privilege II” (NEW MUSIC)

Less than a week after announcing the arrival of their sophomore album, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis release a conscious song titled “White Privilege II.”

“White Privilege II” serves as the sequel to the Seattle rapper’s 2005 song “White Privilege.” The Jamila Woods-assisted single is nearly nine minutes long and addresses systemic oppression, White supremacy, cultural appropriation, and the role Macklemore’s White hip-hop counterparts should play in the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“You’ve exploited and stolen the music, the moment /The magic, the passion, the fashion you toyed with/The culture was never yours to make better/You’re Miley, you’re Elvis, you’re Iggy Azalea,” Macklemore raps.

“I’ve heard that silence is an action /God knows that I’ve been passive….We take all we want from Black culture/But will we show up for Black lives?” he continues.

While some people don’t know if Macklemore’s song is genuine, others have been praising the “Downtown” rapper for attempting to educate his community.

This Unruly Mess I’ve Made is due out February 26. In the meantime, stream Macklemore’s new song below.

SOURCE: MissInfo

