Watch Plies’ Hilarious Valentine’s Day Rant

If you don’t follow Plies on Instagram, you’re really missing out.

With Valentine’s Day just three days aways, Plies delivers his annual V-Day advice. In a series of three Instagram videos, Plies breaks down the rules, etiquette, and complex levels of the love-inspired holiday. Captioning his first video “Let’s Get Dis Understood,” Plies reveals his hilarious expectations.

And listen, if you’re worried about keeping your Valentine on a budget, don’t worry; Plies will let you know if you fall in the “under $100” category.

Take notes, folks.

Watch his hilarious videos up top and down under.

