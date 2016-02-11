Watch Plies’ Hilarious Valentine’s Day Rant

If you don’t follow Plies on Instagram, you’re really missing out.
With Valentine’s Day just three days aways, Plies delivers his annual V-Day advice. In a series of three Instagram videos, Plies breaks down the rules, etiquette, and complex levels of the love-inspired holiday. Captioning his first video “Let’s Get Dis Understood,” Plies reveals his hilarious expectations.
And listen, if you’re worried about keeping your Valentine on a budget, don’t worry; Plies will let you know if you fall in the “under $100” category.
Take notes, folks.
Watch his hilarious videos up top and down under.
