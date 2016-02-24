Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, & Leon Bridges “Kevin” (NEW VIDEO)

With the arrival of their album This Unruly Mess I’ve Made only two days away, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis drop a thought-provoking visual for their Leon Bridges-assisted single “Kevin.”

Addressing the issues of pharmaceutical greed and the abuse of prescription drugs, Macklemore, Ryan, and Leon roam an abandoned school. In the black and white video, the three gentlemen reflect on the impact of the drug industry and how it’s affecting young people across the nation.

This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which is due out February 26, features Anderson .Paak, YG, Chance The Rapper, KRS-One, and Ed Sheeran.

Watch Macklemore’s new video above.

By Brittany Lewis Posted February 24, 2016

