Donald Trump Jr. Claims He Unknowingly Appeared On Radio Show With White Supremacist

Following his father’s explicit refusal to disavow an endorsement from former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, Donald Trump Jr. — the eldest son of Republican presidential candidate and front-runner Donald Trump — appeared on a conservative radio show with a White supremacist.

Thing is, Trump Jr. says he didn’t know the White supremacist was, well, a White supremacist.

But Trump Jr.’s claim is a little hard to believe. After all, James Edwards is known for saying slavery is the “greatest thing to have ever happened” to Black people. Yep. That also happened.

And even though Edwards has been heavily promoting the interview with “Liberty Roundtable” host Sam Bushman, which will air Saturday, the presidential hopeful’s son said Edwards was “brought into the interview without my knowledge.”

“Had I known, I would have obviously never done an interview with him,” he told Bloomberg Politics.

Sound familiar? It echoes Trump’s own response when asked to disavow his KKK supporters. Which, of course, he did so half-heartedly:

“I didn’t even know he endorsed me. David Duke endorsed me?” Trump said at a press conference last week when asked about Duke’s support. “I disavow. OK?”

The alignment with the White supremacist group has served as ammunition for other GOP candidates, who are hoping to knock Trump from the top spot. Both Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have been vocal about Trump’s lukewarm response to the hate group.

Still, Trump Jr. is making sure the public knows he would never knowingly appear with a White supremacist, which is more than we can say for his father.

“I didn’t even know I was on with anyone other than Sam as it was radio and I only was scheduled with Sam per the call sheet,” Trump Jr. said. “I certainly had no idea of James’ background, and if I had I would have refused.”

“The way the media is spinning it is as though I voluntarily spoke with this guy and I knew his background, rather than I was essentially duped by him being in the room and asking an inane question where I clearly could not have ever known what or whom I was talking to. It’s very unfair, and typical of the way much of the media has handled us,” Trump Jr. said.

