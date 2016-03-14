Midnight Music Stream: Listen To The Ultimate LeBron James Dunk Mixtape & More

LeBron James may be known for a multitude of things, but there’s one title we cannot deny. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ player will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it, in particular, his ferocious dunks. Watch the NBA-created compilation up top of the star player’s most memorable dunks.

Because, honestly, the world would not be complete without Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joining Snapchat. In a — what seems to be — candid video of the couple taking a seemingly innocent drive, Kim captures Kanye jamming out to what he proclaimed was the “best song of 2015.” Watch the clip up top.

If you thought Tink wasn’t on top of her game, you were wrong. The rapper/singer dropped a hot new single “Home,” and it’s giving us all of the feels. Listen to track above. [Miss Info]

Off the soundtrack for Bounce’s new TV series Saints & Sinners, Jeezy blesses us with yet another solid track. The single “Gotta Be A Man” is a classic song from the Atlanta rapper, and quite honestly, has us all anticipating another project from the rapper. Check out the song above. [HotNewHipHop]

