What To Watch This Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of August 8th-10th.

FRIDAY:

Sex and the Brain, NGC, 7:00pm –

Two of my favorite things on a woman, her sex and her brain (zing!)… Anyhoo, one of my favorites, the National Geographic Channel will explore the possibility of gendered approaches to sexuality. Personally, this is a “duh” type of show, but for the sake of seeing what you ladies have to say (other than calling us dogs), I’ll be sure to tune in. Will you?

War of the Worlds, ABC, 8:00pm –

MUST WATCH! If you haven’t read this book or aren’t 200-years-old to hear the radio reading of H.G. Wells apocalyptic tale of aliens landing on Earth, then be sure to tune in to ABC on Friday night. Steven Spielberg’s stunning rendition, starring Tom Cruise, will air on 8 o’clock!

Forensic Files, truTV, 9:00pm –

Doc’s favorite show is one to watch if you have nothing else to do for tonight, kiddos. A fire at a man’s home leads investigators to look deeper into the matter; possibly concluding that the fire was a purposeful cover-up of a murder.

The Bourne Supremacy, TNT, 8:00pm –

In a role that made people crank their necks, Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne in this exhiliarating sequel to the popular Robert Ludlum adapted films. Bourne’s love is killed by sniper fire, sending Jason into an international tirade trying to avenge his heart and learn more about himself.

Paranormal Egypt, Travel Channel, 11:00pm –

If you’re not out and about on a Friday night, you may fit perfectly into this next show coming on the Travel Channel. Paranormal Egypt will examine the odd activity in Egypt; including the odd circumstances surrounding Pharaoh Ramesses III.

SATURDAY:

Indiana Jones: The Ultimate Quest, A&E, 6:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Are you a fan of Harrison Ford and his iconic fedora? Well, his adventures have certainly made cinematic gold and millions of dollars and A&E wants you to sit down and watch as they sift through what is fact versus fiction during those classic acts of heroism.

The World is Not Enough, AMC, 8:00pm –

While the rest of the industry is alluding to a curse during this latest Bond project,Pierce Brosnan (a cooler name than James Bond, if you ask me…) and his ultimate cool star in The World is Not Enough.

Gangland, History Channel, 8:00pm –

If Bond isn’t something that gets your engine going, then maybe the history of biker gangs will rev you up! The History Channel’s acclaimed Gangland series has covered everything from The Latin Kings to Al Capone.

48 Hour Mystery, CBS, 10:00pm –

In this two-part episode, a kid spends 17-years for killing his parents, now with new evidence, everything in his life is to change. In the second part, new developments arise in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann case.

SUNDAY:

I Shouldn’t Be Alive, Discovery Channel, 6:00pm –

Don’t know why you should watch this show after going to church and all, but for Sunday, a wife, a husband and a 5-month-old son get caught in a blizzard and begin to feel the effects of frostbite and hypothermia… and survive!

Die Hard with a Vengeance, TNT, 6:00pm –

John McClane’s battle against a wily terrorist is the plot for this heart-pounding sequel, co-starring Samuel L. Jackson in all of his yelling glory.

Matchstick Men, AMC, 7:00pm –

This witty dramedy about con men profiles the life of one con man’s existence after he meets his daughter he never knew that he had. What would you guys do in a situation like that? Starring Nicholas Cage and directed by Ridley Scott, be sure to check this out…

I Love Money, VH1, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! The contestants put on their bathing suits for a competition at the beach. Later on in the show, the two alliances clash for power – as these warring fractions lie, cheat and flirt their way to the bank.

Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, STYLE, 8:00pm –

Former GIANT Magazine cover girl, Kimora Lee Simmons, is chronicled on Style, for her first two seasons in fabuloso top-ten fashion! Be sure to check out her luscious beauty come alive for Style at 8:00pm.

Also On The Urban Daily: