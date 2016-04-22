As fans and celebrities continue to mourn the death of Prince, there’s finally more information about the week leading up to his untimely passing.

On April 7, Prince was scheduled to perform at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, but pulled out and rescheduled the following week due to illness. A week later on April 12, Prince didn’t offer an update on his condition, but did tweet a photo of a purple piano:

BOOM (FROM LOTUSFLOWER) ON THIS NEWLY ARRIVED PURPLE PRESENT FROM YAMAHA…. "RESOUNDING!" pic.twitter.com/cXwRPi1wzG — Prince (@prince) April 12, 2016

Two days later, Prince showed up for those rescheduled performances and offered an emotional performance to his fans, apologizing for canceling the first shows. The next day, on April 15, his plane made an emergency landing to rush the star to the hospital, notes PEOPLE. TMZ reports that Prince overdosed on Percocet and the plane landed so EMTs could give him a “save shot” at the airport. He still took to Twitter to rejoice in the performance from the night before.

@LilaCooperider I am still floating on a cloud of purple intoxication after last night's Piano & A Microphone show in Atlanta. — Prince (@prince) April 15, 2016

On April 16, he seemed to be in better health and tweeted about a dance party at his Paisley Park estate.

2 GIVE THANX 4 THE GOOD WEATHER AND 4 ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT… pic.twitter.com/PEcHzLnYvc — Prince (@prince) April 16, 2016

It was five days later, on April 21, that the world found out about Prince’s death. The transcript of the 911 call has also been released. The person who made the call has yet to be identified and can be heard saying, “Yeah, we have um, yeah, we have um, so yea, um, the person is dead here.” Later in the call, the man says, “Yes, it’s Prince.” Read the transcript in full here.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, TMZ, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

A Timeline Of Prince’s Final Days was originally published on www.globalgrind.com