What To Watch Monday: 08.11.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Monday, August 11th!

Race for the White House with David Gregory, MSNBC, 6:00pm –

Gregory and his guest focus on the latest election news throughout this historical 2008 Presidential campaign. As viewers are invited to participate by sending in questions and comments to Gregory and his panel of contributors, find out what the political minds are thinking of the John Edward scandal.

Reign Over Me, Starz, 6:50pm –

Starring the cover model for the next issue of GIANT Magazine, Don Cheadle and the zany antics of Adam Sandler – Reign Over Me find these two old friends reunite in a post 9/11 New York City. With the seven year anniversary coming soon, check out this touching comedy on Starz.

High School Musical: Get in the Picture, ABC, 8:00pm –

The contestants get a lesson in learning how to emote without using words on tonight’s episode of High School Musical: Get in the Picture.

The Closer, TNT, 9:00pm –

In “Dial M For Provenza,” TNT’s favorite star plays the role of a hitman, going undercover to get to the bottom of a murder for hire. As things begin to go out of control after the contract victim turns up dead, the team must act quickly to figure out what happened to save Provenza and his job!

New York Goes to Hollywood, VH1, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Tiffany Pollard has extended her 15 minutes of fame with another reality show entitled, New York Goes to Hollywood. After getting some lowkey shine in flicks like David Talbert’s First Sunday and FX’s Nip/Tuck, New York is back with more zany West Coast antics.

