Smokin’ Aces, Cinemax, 5:15pm –

Written and directed by Joe Carnahan and primarily shot at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe, Ryan Reynolds, Jeremy Piven, Common and Alicia Keys star inSmokin’ Aces. Piven plays a Las Vegas magician turned mafia informant and Reynolds and Common must protect him. Great storyline, be sure to check it out…

Notorious, BIO, 6:00pm –

The 1991 murder of Dana Ireland is examined by three men who were in convicted in 2000 is up for revisiting.

Olympic Boxing, CNBC, 7:00pm –

Flyweight and bantamweight boxers do battle on the world’s stage as the Olympicscontinue with the elimination bouts.

Killing For A Living, Animal Planet, 8:00pm –

Animals that kill their own are examined. Reasonings include food, dominance and mates! Be sure to watch this thrilling, yet educational show.

The Good Shepherd, HBO2, 8:00pm –

Directed by Robert De Niro, starring Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie, this rated-R flick tells the untold story of the birth of counter-intelligence in the CIA. Loosely based on William Hurt‘s character, now more than ever heads should be aware of what the government is doing, especially with Bush trying to tie up a few loose ends.

The Pursuit of Happyness, Encore, 9:15pm –

MUST WATCH! This 2006 biographical film starring Will Smith and his son as the on and off-homeless salesman-turned-stockbroker, Chris Gardner. Based on his best-selling memoir of the same nae, the title is intentionally misspelled, but you can watch this flick on purpose.

