Blac Chyna‘s roller coaster year of highs and lows continues.

News just broke that Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée was robbed of $200,000 during a home burglary this week, and now she’s fighting back to make sure the person pays for his or her crime.

TMZ reports that Chyna thinks the thief is a friend in her inner circle who is bitter about her new clean and sober lifestyle. The former party girl no longer drinks or smokes since Rob put that 7 carat ring on her hand.

Says the site:

The burglar(s) made off with cash and jewelry from Chyna’s safe. We’re told very few people even knew about the safe — another reason she’s convinced it was an inside job.

This is part of a string of ups and down for Chyna. She found love with Rob Kardashian, but is also currently dealing with a possible sex tape leak, and one of her friends was involved in a hit and run.

Hopefully all this drama will help weed out the unhealthy people from Chyna’s life.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Blac Chyna Thinks Her $200K Home Burglary Was An Inside Job was originally published on www.globalgrind.com