Will Smith Gets Candid About Baby-Making Moments In Heartwarming Speech For Jada

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Will Smith is honoring Jada Pinkett Smith by getting candid about…their baby-making.

Last night, at the taping for VH1’s Mother’s Day TV special Dear Mama, Will delivered a heartwarming speech to his wife of nearly twenty years. “I’m not gonna be silly. I’m here to honor you,” he said.

“Just watching the piece with the kids, it just takes me back to when we made them. Can’t help but think about that. It’s just amazing. It’s like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!”

It’s safe to assume his words had more than a few audience members blushing, but he then continued on a more serious note:

“Jada is magical. Part of why I love her is things happen in a way they shouldn’t happen, they shouldn’t go that way. She has this magical power.”

Jada couldn’t help but get emotional as she took the stage afterwards.

“I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn’t know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I’d be a single mom and have a career,” Jada said. “But then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had – which means family.”

Dear Mama will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on VH1.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

