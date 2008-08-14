Strategy Equals Survival In ‘Soul Calibur IV’

For most fighting fans, Soul Calibur holds a special place in their hearts, as it’s warrior-styled combat system allowed users to enjoy the thrill of battle. Its fourth installment finds the genre in a unique position of cross-promoting as LucasArts has hopped on board and brought Yoda, Darth Vader and his newest apprentice into the mix.

The key to surviving Soul Calibur IV is having a level of intelligence and strategy about your attacks. Button mashers need not apply, for you’ll get the thrashing of your life. And with plenty of different characters to choose from (and unlock), the replay value is stupendous!

With that said, the gameplay – itself – is accessible for veterans and fans alike and with easy-to-learn buttons, the only trick is for you to learn how to string your moves into one devastating combo. Even the match-ending supermoves take some time to learn, but with a beautiful look and the addition of create-a-character, Soul Calibur IV is HDTV ready for an online royal rumble.

The downside to this one-on-one scrapper is that even with the online capability, gone is the team battle mode, so your PSN or Xbox Live is not going to get an extra kick of fun factor with worldwide comp at the touch of your finger. Extra minus points are taken away because the all-needed story mode is short and very disappointing. Even with theStar Wars look, those hoping to see that Darth Vader vs. Yoda battle will have to wait till M.U.G.E.N. does the gaming world some justice.

But with a smooth and hassle-free online component, Soul Calibur IV unleashes its killer kung-fu in hopes that your smack-talking buddies will be waiting to see who’s soul will get crushed first.

Also On The Urban Daily: