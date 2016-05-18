Chris Brown was allegedly asked to leave a private jet on Monday (May 16) for smoking Mary Jane upon boarding.

TMZ reports that police were summoned to Miami International Airport’s Signature Aviation after the pilot complained about the smell of marijuana wafting from the jet’s cabin.

“We’re told the pilot had warned Brown and his entourage not to light up on the aircraft, but they ignored him even before the plane pushed back,” TMZ wrote.

Cops kicked all passengers off the jet when they arrived. No arrests were made.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chris Brown Thrown Off A Private Jet For Smoking was originally published on www.globalgrind.com