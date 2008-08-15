What To Watch Thursday: 08.14.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, August 14th!

A Love Song for Bobby Long, IFC, 6:30pm –

John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson star in A Love Song for Bobby Long. The story of Purslane Hominy Will and her unsuccessful attempt to write a book about the life of Bobby Long (Travolta). But after her mother’s untimely passing, she returns to her former home, now decayed, and finds two drunken dwellers – Bobby Long and his former assistant Lawson Pines. Ultimately sharing a place together, their co-habitation leads to deep secrets flooding forth which ultimately improve their lives.

Olympic Boxing, NBC, 7:00pm –

On the quest for the gold, boxing continues as elimination bouts are fought in the Welterweight and Light-Welterweight classes. Unfortunately, the U.S. has not won a Welterweight medal in the Olympics since the games in Seoul in 1988. Be sure to see if history repeats itself or is made tonight on NBC!

Biography of Aileen Wournos, BIO, 8:00pm –

Executed in 2002 for her series of heinous murders, Aileen Wournos, is the subject of Biography’s profile on her and the eventual screenplay that became an Oscar Award winner for Charlize Theron in 2003’s sleeper-hit, Monster.

Battleground Earth: Ludacris vs. Tommy Lee, Treehugger, 8:00pm –

Hip-hop superstar, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and rock god, Tommy Lee, battle for global supremacy! No, this is not an episode of Guitar Hero gone awry, it is Battleground Earth. Backed by their respective “ecorages,” Ludacris and Tommy Lee bring Sean Combs, Pamela Anderson and you along for a ride that leads to some unexpected and sometimes hilarious results!

State Property 2, BET, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Beanie Sigel plots his rise back to the top of the underworld in State Property 2. With the rest of the Philly gang on the ropes, a new force tries to take control of the streets that Sigel once ruled. Damon Dash, Mariah Carey, Kanye Westand Young Chris also make appearances in this hood classic flick.

Wonderland, IFC, 9:00pm –

The world’s biggest porn star at the time was John Holmes and his world was filled with drugs and crime to get by. In 1981, Holmes comitted a robbery and a murder at Laurel Canyon. With police investigating the aftermath, Wonderland is an exercise in mental agility. Be sure to check this out tonight!

TNA Impact, Spike!, 10:00pm –

Karen Angle talks with the Beautiful People in her own segment on the acclaimed wrestling program that’s gaining steam over WWE. Her husband, Kurt, challenges AJ Styles; Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash team up to do battle with Team 3D and TNA’s pay-per-view, “Hard Justice,” is reviewed.

