Metta World Peace Opens Up About Breaking Michael Jordan’s Ribs

Metta World Peace, the athlete formally known as Ron Artest, is known for his physical play—and no one knows it more than Michael Jordan.

Back in 2001, MJ had a few broken ribs right before his league return as a Washington Wizard. It happened during a pick up game in Chicago and Jordan refused to admit who was to blame for the injury. Nearly a week after the media got wind of the incident, it was discovered that Artest was the culprit. Now, 15 years later, during a Facebook live interview with ESPN‘s Molly Qerim, World Peace answered a fan’s question about the ordeal.

“So I was in a summer gym. R. Kelly would be there sometimes, Jordan, Barkley was there a couple times, and a lot of other NBA players. There were some really good games—tougher than the NBA games, real tough competition. And Jordan was posting me up. So I was trying to deny him, because when Jordan gets the ball, there was nothing you could do. He was gonna score. So I was trying to deny him and he was holding me, so I kind of tried to lift his arm up with my right hand and I accidentally hit him in the ribs with my elbow. And I accidentally broke his ribs,” Artest said.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Laker speaks on his obsession with Game Of Thrones and the few things that are on his bucket list, including meeting Celine Dion.

Check out the rest of World Peace’s interview below.

SOURCE: For The Win | VIDEO CREDIT: Facebook | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty