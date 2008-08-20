What To Watch Tuesday: 08.19.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, August 19th!

Things We Lost in the Fire, MOMAXe, 7:00pm –

Released in the States and in Canada in 2007, this drama starring Halle Berry and David Duchovny as a loving married couple of 11 years who receive tragic news when word breaks of Brian’s murder in an attempt to defend a woman who was being beaten by her husband. It is a tale of love, lost, sin and redemption – a bittersweet tale for your entertainment.

Driving Miss Daisy, CMT, 8:00pm –

Watch Morgan Freeman when his driving was a helluva lot better on tonight’s run ofDriving Miss Daisy. Based on the Alfred Uhry play of the same name, Freeman reprises his role as Hoke Colburn – the faithful driver to Jessica Tandy – and with all the racial overtones (and inneundos), Driving Miss Daisy still deserves the praise that it won during the 62nd Academy Awards.

Shoot ‘Em Up, Cinemax, 8:30pm –

MUST WATCH! This hilarious cartoon-styled black comedy starring Clive Owen and Paul Giamatti as Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd with violent tendencies galore! Mr. Smith (Owen) finds himself embroiled in a complex political conspiracy once he aids a pregnant woman being chased by a hitman and takes the newborn baby, going on the run, from the intelligent and ruthless Hertz (Giamatti). Entertaining and exciting, this adrenaline-laced flick will keep you laughing on the edge of your seat.

Wanna Bet?, ABC, 9:00pm –

Celebrities place wagers on ordinary people’s ability to perform crazy and insane stunts. Don’t worry, the money goes to charity… But if Tom Green and his fellow judges, George Takei and Sherri Shepherd, have anything to do about it only five dollars will go for the guy who can hula-hoop a 50 lb. truck tire for fifty seconds.

Million Dollar Listing, Bravo, 10:00pm –

Getting ready to move? I am… but that’s not anywhere near the lifestyle that these folks are living on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing. This realty-reality TV show finds a couple looking for an impeccable home, for an equally impeccable (and tightly-wound) doctor.

Also On The Urban Daily: