What To Watch Wednesday: 08.20.08

The Devil Wears Prada, MOMAXe, 7:00pm –

This 2006 dramedy film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger‘s 2003 novel of the same name. Anne Hathaway stars as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, who becomes a co-assistant to the powerful, yet demanding fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. The David Frankel directed flick airs on Cinemax tonight at 7:00pm!

The Cosby Show, TVLAND, 8:00pm –

America’s favorite father has some wise words for only son, Theo, after he uses the resources at hand to get some interesting help with a history paper. Classic Cosby at his finest. Be sure to peep this hilarious episode on TVLAND!

Catwoman, Oxygen, 9:00pm –

Even though critics, fans and Michelle Pfeiffer all deadpanned the Halle Berry-helmed flick, Catwoman, you can relive all its Razzies glory – and see why Pfeiffer sacrificed Sharon Stone for the role tonight at 9:00pm. Sorry to see Halle fulfilling the Black Oscar’s curse…

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, TBS, 10:00pm –

With a new flick ready to hit the screen, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is just another jewel in the crown of the new king of Hollywood. Tonight’s new episode finds the Payne family in another zany adventure surely to tickle your funny bone!

